Slowthai & Skepta Unite For "Cancelled"

Slowthai has officially returned with his brand new single "Cancelled," an uptempo banger that features some slick vocals from Skepta. And while the song itself is certainly hard-hitting, the backstory behind it is almost as fascinating. As he tells Zane Lowe during a Beats 1 interview, he was actually riding a mushroom trip during the creation process; though he was nearly thurst into a bad-trip, Skepta was able to rally his pal and steer the song's creative direction.

"I ain't an actor, fuck the Oscars, main stage in my boxers," spits Slowthai, in his opening verse. "Thousand grams, fuck the GRAMMYs / same-same for the shoppers / Massage for the posture, only bad tings on the roster." Next up is Skepta, who weaves together an aggressive flow as he fires up some hard-hitting flexes. "Endless poetry like Jodorowsky / Super sus, super off-key," he raps. "Run through the streets with a few Gs / We ain't killing them softly, know we got cranium shots for you zombies."

Check it out for yourself now, and stay tuned for Slowthai's upcoming album TYRON, which lands in full in the imminent future.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Endless poetry like Jodorowsky

Super sus, super off-key

Run through the streets with a few Gs

We ain't killing them softly, know we got cranium shots for you zombies