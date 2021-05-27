Slimelife Shawty Returns With "Baby Boy"

Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty has returned with his new single "Baby Boy," following up his recent "No Brakes" with a melodic and low-key drop. Taking to an emotional instrumental from ATL Jacob, Shawty sets the stage with a reflection on his journey so far. As he tells it, it hasn't exactly been an easy one. "Pain all I felt but shit I'm alright," he sings. "This pain never left but I’ma be alright."

"I admit it, I’m the one that did it, feel like I’ve been walkin’ down Bleveland for a minute," he raps, as the second verse begins. "But now I ride with switchÐµs / But I can’t be talkin’ bout that type shit, that type shit that sÐµnd a ni*ga to the penitentiary." In a refreshing turn, Shawty actually brings three verses to the table, a tradition that many new generation rappers appear to have given up on. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're excited for his Better Livin album to release this summer via Alamo Records.

