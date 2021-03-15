Slimelife Shawty Comes Through With New Single "No Brakes"

Atlanta's own Slimelife Shawty, who recently inked a deal with Lil Durk's Only The Family records, has recently dropped off his brand new single "No Brakes." Opting to hold it down on the solo front, Slimelife takes to a melancholic piano trap banger and fires off two verses worth of wrath and retribution. "I'ma let this cutta ride, I'ma shoot up how 'em killed my man and how my brothers died," he raps. "Turn me up, don't turn me down, fuck the other side, they just other guys."

There's something deeply honest about his approach, which gives Slimelife Shawty's "No Brakes" a welcome authenticity. Stylistically, Shawty's brutal depictions of street life are given deeper subtext by the pain evident in his voice. Yet as he tells it, the pain only served to turn his heart cold. "Them n**as forget me in, I know they lesson learned," he raps, turning his back without flinching. "I know they feelings hurt, I know they heart burned."

Check out "No Brakes" now, and sound off if you're eager for more from Slimelife Shawty.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Taking these drugs, I hope I don't die, I been thinking about suicide

I don't wanna wake up tryna shoot nobody, this lifestyle do or die

Might go cop that brand-new Benz, tryna put my mom inside it