Slim Thug Is Back Again With "BIGslim" Album

Slim Thug is still putting on for Houston, as expected. In 2019, he released Suga Daddy Slim: On tha Prowl. In the subsequent years, Thug released Thug Life and SDS Vibes. Covid-19 struck the southern hip-hop staple in 2020, but even that couldn't stop his run. He keeps the Houston hits coming in 2022 with his newest album, BIGslim. One thing is clear, Slim Thug doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.

BIGslim is 30 minutes of southern slang and swang we've grown accustomed to from the Hogg Life leader. Thug rides solo on the large majority of the project, with the sole feature coming by way of crewmate and Boss Hogg Outlawz affiliate Le$. Slim Thug sounds as gritty and grimy as ever, reinstating his presence as he does time and time again with each release.

On the lead single and title track, "BIGslim," Thug lets the game know his veteran status isn't for play. He flexes about his paid off houses, vehicles, and anything else other rappers tend to brag about. The difference is, Thug owns his from his hard work and hustle over the years. The rest of the album offers more flaunting and finesse, in Slim Thug's trademark stylings. What more could you want from a down south legend?

Tracklist

1. BIGslim

2. Haters At

3. Driftin

4. BHO Sessions (feat. LE$)

5. On Go

6. No No No

7. Baby

8. Fight

9. Stop Me

10. Let’s Go Somewhere

11. Made It

