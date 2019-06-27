Slim Thug & Beanz N Kornbread Show Why "Playas Get Chose" In NSFW Visual

The pair hit the club with a few of their boys and dozens of women.

"Sugar Daddy Slim" is having an NSFW after party where clothing is optional. Way back in January, Slim Thug first shared his Beanz N Kornbread-assisted single "Playas Get Chose" where the rapper delivers rhymes about his playa-filled lifestyle. The track comes from the Houston rapper's Valentine's Day release, Suga Daddy Slim: On Tha Prowl, where he switches from being a romantic to a man with multiple women on speed dial.

In the visual for "Playas Get Chose," Slim Thug and his boys hit up a faintly-lit nightclub with half-naked women vying for their affections. All the while Thug is the center of attention as the women sway to the rap-R&B jam and smoke fills the atmosphere. "I don't take 'em out to eat is what I used to say," the rapper told 97.9's Veda Loca In The Morning. "You get about 38 and you still want then 25-year-old chicks you gotta pay for that dinner sometimes. And that dinner ain't too bad. Two hundred [dollars] ain't a bad deal on a dinner to me.