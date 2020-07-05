SL Delivers Brand New EP "Selhurst SE25" Ft. Kenny Beats

The 2019 revamp of Top Boy on Netflix put a bigger spotlight on the UK. Both in what's happening socially and artistically. The soundtrack for the third season included a slew of budding stars from the drill scene including SL who's essentially been blowing up ever since. "Hit The Block" with PA Salieu gained serious traction since its release.

This week, SL delivered a quick four-track EP titled, Selhurst SE25. The rapper's new project includes the previously mentioned single with PA Salieu, as well as three other tracks entirely produced by Kenny Beats who recently called him the "hardest in the world."

Ahead of the project's release, SL announced that he's pledging "£100,000 for charitable causes that will empower today’s YOUTH from all ethnicities. Starting with my local community in London and extending to my grandparent’s local community in Nigeria."

Check out Selhurst SE25.