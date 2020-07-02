mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SL & Kenny Beats Unite For "Little Bird"

Mitch Findlay
July 02, 2020 17:31
Little Bird
SL
Produced by Kenny Beats

UK rapper SL reunites with Kenny Beats to deliver another hypnotic banger in "Little Bird."


UK Rapper SL doesn't need a pandemic to don a mask, as he's been rocking the look since first hitting the rap game at the age of 15. Now, one co-sign from Drake later (do you remember SL from the Top Boy soundtrack?), SL has come through with another banger for his collection. This one arrives courtesy of Kenny Beats, arguably one of the game's most consistent producers working right now, who provides the young artist with a slinking instrumental made up of synthesizers and distorted drums. 

When it comes to his style, SL is about as laid-back as they come, never exerting too much energy -- not even when a point needs to be made; in that sense, he actually epitomizes the idea that less is more. Still, his threats remain potent even if they are lacking in intensity. "I come up from the streets like Masvidal," he raps. "Talk tough then I'm aiming at your mandible, you got loud grub I'ma eat it like a cannibal." Should you be interested in the U.K scene's rising voices, look no further than SL and his latest single right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I come up from the streets like Masvidal
Talk tough then I'm aiming at your mandible,
You got loud grub I'ma eat it like a cannibal

