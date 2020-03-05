Skippa Da Flippa Makes His Return "Just In Time"

Skippa Da Flippa has been keeping fans on their toes for the Still Havin 2. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet but that doesn't mean that it isn't on the way. In wake of the delay, he unleashed his new project, Just In Time today to hold fans over for the next week and a half until he drops Still Havin 2. Laced with five tracks in total, the rapper holds it down on his own without any features. For any fan of Flippa, Just In Time will surely feed your need for new music from him.

"I know my fans are highly upset with me due to lack of puttin out SH2, but trust me if it was that easy it woulda been out a year ago, also keep in mind creating & perfecting a craft & new sound takes time and patience," he wrote on Instagram last week. "Nothings more perfect than Gods timing. As much as I could complain I would never, we go through things daily as humans and Ive learned how to cope with stress & other personal shit. With that being said & the fact that I have more than 2200+ records put up and ready to go I feel as if I owe my fans EVERYTHING IN ME!"