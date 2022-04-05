Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been very critical of LeBron James as of late, especially as it pertains to LeBron's take on the vaccine against COVID-19. Of course, LeBron is vaccinated, however, he has been quite skeptical of its benefits, and he has also expressed skepticism over whether or not COVID is even dangerous. As a result, this led to some comments from Kareem over the weekend that have since received a ton of criticism from the basketball world.

"Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see," Abdul-Jabbar said. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything. It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."

Kareem's comments were so polarizing that even Skip Bayless disagreed with them. Skip is a known LeBron hater, however, he has always admired LeBron for his social justice efforts. Having said that, Skip decided to defend LeBron yesterday.

"I am completely on LeBron's side. This is coming from the deepest part of Kareem, the part that is threatened of LeBron knocking him off the pedestal," Bayless said. "Kareem, you're gonna attack LeBron on social justice crusading? LeBron's unimpeachable on that front, he's been the greatest ever off the court when it comes to that."

LeBron hasn't responded to Kareem's comments, as he typically shies away from those types of criticisms. After all, Kareem is a legend, and sometimes, it's better to leave these things alone.

