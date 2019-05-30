Skepta & Nafe Smallz Rob A Bank In Retro "Greaze Mode" Visual

Skepta returns with new visuals off of "Ignorance Is Bliss."

Skepta announced his new album about a month ago before unleashing two new singles off of the project, "Bullet From The Gun" and "Greaze Mode" with Nafe Smallz. The rapper's been relatively quiet in terms of promotion since then, keeping the majority of details surrounding the project under wraps. After dropping off the visual for "Bullet From A Gun," this past weekend, he returns with the "Greaze Mode" visual just hours ahead of the album's release.

Skepta and Nafe Smallz are out to hit a lick in their new visual for "Greaze Mode." The visual takes place in what appears to be the 70s with the two rappers running up in a bank and trying successfully to pull off a heist but ultimately fall short.

The rapper's new project includes thirteen tracks with appearances from J Hus, Key!, Lancey Foux, Lay-Z, WizKid, and of course, the Boy Better Know crew.