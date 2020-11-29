mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skepta & D Double E Are Top Dogs On "DON"

Aron A.
November 29, 2020 17:06
98 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

DON
D Double E & Skepta

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

D Double E and Skepta swap bars on "DON."


Everytime D Double E pops out, it's always some heat. The legendary grime MC emerged a month ago with the release of his project, Double Or Nothing. Stacked with 12 songs, E delivered collaborations with several major names in the UK scene, both young and old. Artists like Ms Banks, Kano, and Giggs were all scattered across the tracklist but we were left wondering why there wasn't a Skepta feature anywhere. Thankfully, D Double E has resolved it with his latest offering, "DON." Teaming up with Skepta, D Double E takes the "Ignorance Is Bliss" rapper back to his grime roots as they swap bars over heavy eerie grime-centric production along with a cinematic visual to accompany.

Check out the latest offering from D Double E and Skepta below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Talk about clash, I'll hit him where the nerve is
I don't know why I ever ask man, "Wagwan?"
'Cause I already know what the word is 
Fake love got a big man like me flyin' 'round
With a tool in the car like I don't know what a bird is

D Double E
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  98
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
D Double E Skepta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Skepta & D Double E Are Top Dogs On "DON"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject