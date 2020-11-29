Skepta & D Double E Are Top Dogs On "DON"

Everytime D Double E pops out, it's always some heat. The legendary grime MC emerged a month ago with the release of his project, Double Or Nothing. Stacked with 12 songs, E delivered collaborations with several major names in the UK scene, both young and old. Artists like Ms Banks, Kano, and Giggs were all scattered across the tracklist but we were left wondering why there wasn't a Skepta feature anywhere. Thankfully, D Double E has resolved it with his latest offering, "DON." Teaming up with Skepta, D Double E takes the "Ignorance Is Bliss" rapper back to his grime roots as they swap bars over heavy eerie grime-centric production along with a cinematic visual to accompany.

Check out the latest offering from D Double E and Skepta below.

Quotable Lyrics

Talk about clash, I'll hit him where the nerve is

I don't know why I ever ask man, "Wagwan?"

'Cause I already know what the word is

Fake love got a big man like me flyin' 'round

With a tool in the car like I don't know what a bird is

