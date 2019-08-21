Skechers and Snickers have teamed up for a special edition sneaker collection, featuring three different silhouettes, including the unisex Skechers D'Lite.

The D'Lite comes in three different colorways, white, cream or black, each of which comes equipped with red and blue detailing as well as Skechers and Snickers logos embossed across the upper.

The collection also consists of three low-top men's sneakers, decked out in red, white and blue with a Snickers-inspired "SKECHERS" text displayed across the upper, as well as a trio of the women's Go Run Focus, also offered in red, white and blue.

Other than the red, white and blue colorways there's nothing from this collection that really screams "Snickers collab" but if you're feeling the vibe you can cop a pair today. Continue scrolling for a look at the collaborative collection.

