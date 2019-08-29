The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly holding a workout for 31-year old big man Spencer Hawes on Thursday, as they look to add bench depth heading into the 2019-20 season. Naturally, word of the Hawes workout has many people wondering just when the hell 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony will get an opportunity.

It's worth noting that Hawes has some familiarity with the Sixers, as he played for the team for 3+ seasons from 2010-2013. That said, he has not played in the league since the 2016-17 season, when he averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19 appearances for the Milwaukee Bucks. Hawes most recently played for the Lakers G League team last season.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned. Of course, there's no guarantee that the Sixers will actually sign Hawes, but the fact that he's getting a workout has brought out the Melo supporters once again.

Check out some of the reactions to the Sixers, Hawes news in the tweets embedded below.