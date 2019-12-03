A heckling Philadelphia Sixers fan was escorted out of the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, after he got a little too mouthy with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The incident in question occurred during the final minute of Philadelphia's win over the Jazz, just as the Sixers were putting the finishing touches on their 103-94 victory. After the game, Mitchell said he wouldn't repeat exactly what went down, but he did mention that the fan was drunk and the trash talk got a little too personal for Mitchell's liking.

Last year, the Jazz banned two of their own fans for "degrading and offensive conduct" directed at then-Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook. Immediately following that incident, Mitchell vowed to work with the league through his foundation to help combat such instances and the league has taken a zero tolerance approach to any fans that verbally abuse players on the court.

Mitchell finished with 18 points on Monday, as the Jazz dropped to 12-9 on the season. The team will now return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.