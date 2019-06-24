Kirsten Dunst is making her television comeback now that her upcoming series On Becoming A God In Central Florida has been picked up by Showtime. The nine one-hour episodes will debut on the network on August 25th and also stars Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, and Ted Levine. The premise of the show follows Krystal Stubbs (played by Kirsten) who works at a waterpark but also manages to work her way up to the top of a cult pyramid scheme, Founders American Merchandise.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“We were immediately drawn to this stylish and subversive female empowerment story starring Kirsten Dunst as you’ve never seen her before,” Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime said. “Throw in clever writing, inventive filmmaking, a strong, diverse ensemble and some alligators, and we’re confident Showtime audiences will find ‘On Becoming a God’ irresistible!”

The show was developed by AMC then handed off to stream on YoutTube before Showtime finally picked it up. “We have to find a new home,” Kirsten told Entertainment Weekly back in 2017 before the show began filming. “It’s being put together. It’s so good and everyone just needs to make it happen now!”

Peep the official teaser for the series below.