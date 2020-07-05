mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shoreline Mafia Are Livin' Like Real Playboys On "Change Ya Life"

Aron A.
July 05, 2020 17:02
Shoreline Mafia comes through with an anthem for the players.


Shoreline Mafia are getting ready to drop some more heat, though it comes with bittersweet sentiments. In the past few months, there have been rumors that they'll be breaking up, though there hasn't been any actual confirmation of disbandment. Fenix Flexin, however, did say that he'd be leaving the group following their next album.

As Shoreline rev up for the release of their forthcoming project, Mafia Bidness, they've returned with a brand new single off of the project titled, "Change Ya Life." The crew delivers an anthem for the players and bosses on this one with Helluva Beats holding down the production on the record.

The new single arrives a little over a month after the release of "Ride Out" with Lil YachtyMafia Bidness drops on July 31st.

Check out their new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I been gettin' to this money, I ain't have an option
It get tricky when these n**as eatin' at your pockets
It get tricky when these bitches know you really got it
Get up out your feelings, n***a get up in her pockets 

Shoreline Mafia
Shoreline Mafia
