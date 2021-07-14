ShooterGang Kony & Lil Bean Team Up On "Up2Date"

It looks like ShooterGang Kony is really about to have a breakout moment soon. After gaining a significant underground buzz in the past few years, the slew of projects he released in 2020 cemented him as one of the most promising new artists out of Sacramento in recent times. The rapper puts his life into his music and his experiences make for some compelling storytelling but he's also capable of creating a certified banger like his latest release, "Up2Date." The rapper links up with Lil Bean for his latest hit. Led by upbeat, West Coast-centric production, the exhilarating banger finds them reflecting on the harsh realities of the streets.

ShooterGang Kony's latest single follows the release of "Over They Head." Check out "Up2Date" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You know the cars of the day

My brother caught a body, tossed the hammer in the lake

Wish I had a tester in this bitch 'cause n***as fake

These n***as undercover, say they love you and they hate