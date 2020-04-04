mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Is Back With "Moody"

Aron A.
April 04, 2020 11:45
Sheff G is back with his latest record, "Moody."


With artists like Fivio Foreign and the late Pop Smoke putting a massive spotlight on Brooklyn's thriving drill scene, it wouldn't happen without artists like Sheff G. Following the release of his debut album The Unluccy Luccy Kid in 2019, he's been slowly bubbling up even further. This week, he returned with his latest record, "MOODY." The new single marks one of his first formal releases since dropping his debut back in September. 

The title certainly encompasses the song's vibe. Angelic harp progressions contrast the slick threats to his rivals. "Don't fuck around, we get moody/
Shots in directions like we making movies," he raps on the hook.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Sheff G and Winners Circle Association. Peep his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Run and tellin' twelve, 2012 name been ringing like bells
Nineties baby, I was prolly like twelve, look
Do a hit by myself, ain't no college I read books in the cell, look
Had to learn on my own, couldn't teach me, felt like I already know

