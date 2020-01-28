Aaron Hernandez has been back in headlines over the past few weeks since Netflix debuted Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez which explored his murder cases, his sexuality, and his CTE diagnosis. For the first time since the docuseries, his former fiancee Shayanna Jenkins is opening up about the claims made in the docuseries including his sexuality.

"If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish that he would've told me 'cause I wouldn't -- I would not have loved him any differently. I would've understood. It's not shameful and I don't think anybody should feel shameful about who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think, I think it's a beautiful thing," she told ABC News' Amy Robach. "I wish I was able to tell him that."

In the interview, which is set to air in full on Wednesday, she also speaks on one of the people in the documentary, Dennis Sansoucie. Sansoucie was a high school teammate and a friend of Hernandez. He claimed that they would engage in sexual acts when they were in high school. Jenkins-Hernandez said that she only knew of Sansoucie but he wasn't active in Aaron's adult life.

The entire interview is set to air tomorrow (Wednesday, Jan. 28th) at 7 a.m. on Good Morning America.