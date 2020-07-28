mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shay Lia Drops Off Her Latest Single "Love Me, Love Me Not"

Aron A.
July 27, 2020 20:55
Shay Lia is back to picking petals off of daisies.


Montreal's Shay Lia first started making noise with her collaborations with Kaytranada, though they merely gave a glimpse into her artistry. It's been nearly a year since the release of her debut EP, Dangerous which she followed up with a deluxe edition months later. And though 2020 has essentially been write-off, she's used her God-given talent to bring rays of the sun during these incredibly gloomy times with songs like "All Up To You."

This week, she followed up her single with the release of "Love Me, Love Me Not." Serving as her second single of the year, Shay Lia delivers an ode to summer romance over a smooth, funky instrumental. "You and me under the sun/ Leaving go our fears and don’t play," she sings on the first verse. 

Check her new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pull away from all doubts
Dive into your deepest seas, oh bae
I could just ride with you
Oh I'm down whenever you want

