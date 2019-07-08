Shaquille O'Neal had a plethora of memorable moments during his Hall of Fame career, including that epic alley-oop against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals. That image holds a special place in the heart of Shaq's son, Shareef, who was in the crowd when it all went down.

In fact, Shareef recently commissioned well known tattoo artist Steve Wiebe to etch that moment on his right calf. The UCLA star took to instagram to share some photos of the tattoo process, as well as the finished product, with his 1.9M followers.

The caption reads: