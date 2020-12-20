ShaqIsDope Drops Off His Latest Project "Dark Days Ahead"

ShaqIsDope has been busy this year with the release of a few singles as well as ShaqIsDope 1.5. Fans also got a taste of his 2016 demo tape which he uploaded on Soundcloud earlier this year. However, it's been roughly four years since his last full-length project and before 2020 comes to a close, he made sure to change that. The rapper came through with his latest project, Dark Days Ahead. The 10-song offering has ShaqIsDope holding down all on his own but he does tap some dope producers for the tracklist. Money Montage, Aura, Ayo B, Bizness Boi, Tayo, and Elias Knight are among the producers who lend their talents to the project.

Check out ShaqisDope's brand new project, Dark Days Ahead and drop a comment with your favorite song below.