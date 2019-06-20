NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has proven to be just as successful off the court as he was on the court during his illustrious career in the NBA.

The Diesel recently became an investor in nine Papa John’s restaurants, in addition to his Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta, a "Big Chicken" spot in Las Vegas, and "Shaquille's" restaurant in Los Angeles. Not to mention, his 24 Hour Fitness gym, car washes and Carnival cruise partnerships. And after all that, Shaq is still ready for more.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the four-time NBA champ revealed that he would love to purchase Reebok, the brand that he signed with way back in 1992. O'Neal opined to CNBC that Adidas, who has owned Reebok since 2005, has “diluted [the brand] so much to where it’s almost gone.”

“Well, [Authentic Brands Group, one of the companies] I’m involved in, we just bought Sports Illustrated but I would love to purchase Reebok, ” Shaq, tells CNBC Make It. “If they [Adidas] don’t want it, let me have it,” O’Neal says. “I want to bring them back to basketball and to fitness.”

In addition to all of his aforementioned business ventures, TNT has officially picked up his new docuseries titled, "Shaq's Life."

The show will give viewers a look at Shaq's home life, as well as his projects outside of basketball including commercial and film shoots, speaking appearances, hosting the NBA Awards, his "Big Chicken" restaurant and DJ gigs in Las Vegas, as well as his international DJ tour.