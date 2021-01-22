Shaq has never had a filter when it comes to what he says on TV and while some fans find it entertaining, it's clear that his takes can annoy the players he critiques. Recently, Shaq has been in a bit of a spat with Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, and last night, he decided to get into an awkward situation with Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell had just come off of a season-high 36 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans and was being interviewed by Shaq on Inside The NBA. Shockingly, Shaq decided to disrespect Mitchell by telling him straight up that he doesn't think the Jazz star can reach the next level. This led to an awkward response from Mitchell who seemed to be stunned by the question. Eventually, Mitchell said he's been doubted his whole life, and that's when the interview ended.

NBA fans immediately took to Twitter following the exchange as many noted just how awkward the whole ordeal was. Fans have come to realize that Shaq is one of the biggest haters in NBA media right now, and some are starting to get fed up with his attitude, as he has done much more belittling than bigging up.

The exchange ended up going viral and was even a trending topic, well into the morning. You can see what people had to say about it all, below.