Shaq is arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time although his prime didn't last as long as some other players. When he was at his best, Shaq was able to win three-straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and his partnership with Kobe Bryant remains iconic. Regardless of how you feel about Shaq, there is no denying his greatness. In fact, had he made basketball his sole focus, he could have been in the discussion for greatest of all time.

Regardless, Shaq is still on all time great and in a recent top 10 list, he was placed 8th. The list had Michael Jordan and LeBron James at 1-2, while players like Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson were 6th and 7th, respectively. Shaq reacted to the list in a pretty modest way as he claimed he should have been tenth. The two players that would have jumped ahead of him are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell.

This list is still pretty bizarre when you consider how Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, and Larry Bird are all in the top five ahead of players who arguably deserve it more. Regardless, Shaq has made his feelings quite clear and is leaving it at that.

With this list in mind, let us know where you would place Shaq on a top 10 list.