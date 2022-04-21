By now, many NBA fans are aware of what happened last night in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Despite getting off to a promising start, the Nets faltered late in the game, and much of it was because of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant who couldn't get anything going. The Celtics' defense was on an absolute tear throughout the match and it became clear to everyone watching that KD was crumbling under the pressure, which is very much unlike him.

Analysts have been on KD's case all day today, and it doesn't seem like the onslaught is going to end anytime soon. After many heralded KD as the best player in the world, there is a lot of criticism being handed down today, including from Shannon Sharpe, who had a pretty damning comparison to make on Undisputed.

"KD and Kyrie didn't show up. This is all about the best player on the planet: KD came up small again," Sharpe said. "KD is turning into Russell Westbrick right before our eyes: missing shots and turning it over."

Perhaps comparing KD to Russell Westbrook is a bit much right now, however, there seems to be a contingency on the internet who want KD to get slandered into oblivion. The Nets are not a very likable team and many fans are taking great joy in their ongoing downfall.

