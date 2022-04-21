Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA. Unfortunately, he has not been able to show it in the playoffs so far as the Boston Celtics have put the clamps on him. The Celtics came into this series as one of the best defensive teams in the entire league, and they have certainly shown as much throughout the first two games of the series. Last night, Durant dropped 27 points, however, he shot 0-10 from the field in the second half, and it allowed the Celtics to come from behind and win the game.

Now, the Celtics are up 2-0 in the series as the Nets are set to go back home to Brooklyn. If there is one thing for certain right now, it's that Durant is going to need to be a lot better. With the Celtics playing this kind of defense though, it's hard to imagine that happening anytime soon.

In light of Durant's recent string of poor performances, Magic Johnson decided to take to Twitter with a message for the Nets superstar. Simply put, Magic wants to see Durant up his game so he can prove to the world that he truly is the best player in the world.

“Kevin Durant had another poor shooting night and if the Nets are going to win, he’s going to have to play like the superstar he is!” Magic said. Of course, Magic has always been very direct and obvious with his analysis, but it's what makes his Twitter account so charming in contrast to the rest of NBA Twitter.

As for Durant, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to turn things around. The Nets will also need some better play from Kyrie Irving, who escaped the slander last night despite only scoring 10 points.