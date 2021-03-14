Shakewell Drops Off "5 Ways"

Don't let the often absurd visuals distract you from the fact that Shakewell can really rap his ass off. The San Fernando Valley rapper has been rumbling through the underground with projects like Big Juice Tha Sip and Key Stone Prince. Even though it's been a few years since his last solo project, he's proven just how consistent he is with each and every release. This week, he emerged with a trunk-rattling banger titled, "5 Ways." The grungy, guitar-laden production drives the track as Shakewell's clean flow details the several methods he might use to run down the opps, whoever that may be. It was also released with a new visual, directed & edited by Dan Streit.

Peep the latest offering from Shakewell below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I just woke up, pissed as fuck might let my gun off

This life from sun up sun down I ain't got no time to run off

This goofy tried to run off, oh no never with my pack

Pack of wolves chased his ass this chopper hit him in the back

