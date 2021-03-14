mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shakewell Drops Off "5 Ways"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 14:52
124 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

5 Ways
Shakewell

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shakewell delivers his latest banger.


Don't let the often absurd visuals distract you from the fact that Shakewell can really rap his ass off. The San Fernando Valley rapper has been rumbling through the underground with projects like Big Juice Tha Sip and Key Stone Prince. Even though it's been a few years since his last solo project, he's proven just how consistent he is with each and every release. This week, he emerged with a trunk-rattling banger titled, "5 Ways." The grungy, guitar-laden production drives the track as Shakewell's clean flow details the several methods he might use to run down the opps, whoever that may be. It was also released with a new visual, directed & edited by Dan Streit.

Peep the latest offering from Shakewell below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I just woke up, pissed as fuck might let my gun off
This life from sun up sun down I ain't got no time to run off
This goofy tried to run off, oh no never with my pack
Pack of wolves chased his ass this chopper hit him in the back

Shakewell
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  124
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Shakewell
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Shakewell Drops Off "5 Ways"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject