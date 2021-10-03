Shad Delivers His Latest Project "Tao"

It's been over a year since Shad indicated that a new album was on the way. The host of Netflix's Hip-Hop Evolution has maintained a presence in Canada's rap scene with his appearance on TOBI's "24 (Remix)" which included a slew of Canada's best rap talent. Slowly but surely, he's unveiled new singles over the past few months to build anticipation for his next body of work.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest sixth studio album, TAO. Laced with 12 songs in total, and appearances from Skratch Bastid, Yung Tone, Mah Moud, and more. The rapper explained how this project was largely inspired by the intent to bring hope to people following the tumultuous year we've had.

"That's what I feel like I can contribute as an artist," Shad told Exclaim! "I like to make people think but also laugh. I like to provide a spark of some kind of joy."

CHeck out the project below.