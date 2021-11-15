The rise in cannabis legalization has allowed for more innovations in the industry to take place. Whether it's for the purpose of cultivation, distribution, or consumption, there's always new technology or some sort of new invention to make life easier for smokers and growers alike.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Seth Rogen's Houseplant brand has brought new innovations to the game through its various accessories. The latest is a new rolling tray that Rogen introduced on his Twitter page today. The actor shared a video breaking down the all-in-one rolling tray that includes a space to roll up, a paper dispenser, a filter holder, a mortar and pestle grinder, and an ashtray.

"Hi, it's Seth. And if you're like me, you roll a lot of joints. So many joints, that you decided you had to invent your own rolling tray to accommodate your joint rolling needs," Rogen said before demonstrating how to roll a joint.

While an all-in-one rolling isn't necessarily new, the Rogen-branded smoking accessory might be a perfect gift for your favorite stoner this holiday season.

Rogen announced the U.S. launch of his brand Houseplant in March this year. The company had previously entered the legal cannabis market in Canada with several strains, THC-infused beverages, pre-rolled joints, and more.

Check out Seth Rogen's all-in-one rolling tray below. Are you copping it?