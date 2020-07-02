July is typically a very special month for Jordan Brand as it marks the beginning of Quai 54 which is their annual streetball tournament in Paris, France. Unfortunately, the tournament won't be taking place due to the Coronavirus, however, that isn't stopping Jordan Brand from dropping some sneakers that are inspired by the event. These kicks are annual traditions and sneakerheads are always looking forward to them, so it only makes sense that they would keep some in production despite the event not taking place.

Just last week, we got official images of the Air Jordan 6 "Quai 54" which featured some interesting patterns and a beige, yellow, and brown aesthetic. Now, it seems as though a second such Air Jordan 6 will be released except this time around, the yellow will be replaced with a vibrant purple. The upper is still beige here, although the purple certainly creates an interesting look that stands out from the original model.

As of right now, there is no release date for this shoe so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not these are something you would consider buying.