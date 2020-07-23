Seattle is one of the country's most prominent cities and has a rich sports culture, especially when it comes to its football team, and former basketball team, the Supersonics. Just a couple of years ago, it was revealed that the team would be given an expansion franchise in the NHL, which was met with a lot of excitement. While hockey isn't the most popular sport in the country, it is certainly exciting, and fans in Seattle have been eager to expand their fandom into another sport.

Today, the team finally made an announcement in regards to its name. After months of speculation, the team's executives confirmed that the team will be called the Seattle Kraken. For those who don't know, a Kraken is a mythological creature that resembles a massive Octopus. In addition to the name, the team unveiled its home and away jerseys, as well as the logo. As you can see, this team is about to be quite colorful.

The fan reaction has been quite positive, as many were hoping for the Kraken name to stick. There are plenty of great puns you can use with the name, including "release the Kraken" for when the team steps out onto the ice.

Overall, Seattle has a lot to be excited about.