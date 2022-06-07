Sean McVay and his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn tied the knot over the weekend in what was a pretty fun wedding. The Super Bowl-winning head coach was able to secure a cake in the shape of the Lombardi trophy, and as it turns out, all of his captains were there. McVay invited these players to the ceremony and for the most part, they were able to keep things contained.

While appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, McVay hilariously revealed that Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding. The wide receiver was not invited, although he showed up for the festivities and as McVay described, it was a hell of a time. McVay was more than happy to have OBJ there and it's clear the two have a ton of respect for each other.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"So, I just invited the captains from last year's team and then there was a couple of other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with," McVay said. "Only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. So, O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it that he was still there."

For now, Odell has yet to sign a contract for next season. With his ACL injury in mind, there is no guarantee that anyone will go after him. Instead, he might just have to wait a year before he can really get the deal he wants.

