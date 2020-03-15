That old adage "when in doubt, reboot it" has continued to be a tried and true Hollywood mantra, as evidenced by this latest development in the Scream franchise. According to a report from Variety, the classic 1996 horror flick is set to be remade in the not-too-distant future. Directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who came together to helm last year's fan-favorite Ready Or Not, have already been enlisted to bring Ghostface back into the fold.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

As of now, further news about the project remains relatively scarce. It should be noted that Scream, originally directed by horror icon Wes Craven, went on to spawn three sequels and influence the slasher genre as we have come to know it. Suffice it to say, the original's legacy leaves some big shoes to fill, capable though Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett may be. Unfortunately, they'll have to contend with the side-effects of reboot fatigue, a phenomenon that has plagued the film industry for years now -- especially flagrant in the horror genre.

As of now, this newly unveiled Scream reboot is set to be distributed by Spyglass Media Group, which ultimately secured the rights from the Weinstein Company in 2018. Given that many long-running franchises have become "soft reboots," bringing back original characters and actors from the original films, it's uncertain whether Scream 2.0 will bother wiping the slate clean at all. Either way, expect Ghostface to wreak havoc all the same, slicing through his victims with the precision of a Shaolin warrior. Tony Starks would be proud.