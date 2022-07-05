Scottie Pippen Jr was impressive in college, although this did not translate into being drafted. Considering his name, there were always going to be lofty expectations placed upon Pippen Jr. and he certainly caught the attention of a few teams once he became an undrafted free agent. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers scooped him up and they have since placed him on their Summer League squad.

On Sunday night, Pippen Jr. got to make his Summer Leauge debut, and there is no doubt that he made a pretty massive impression. He ended up scoring 15 points, 8 assists, and he even notched three steals in what was a pretty dominant performance.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

The Lakers Summer League squad played the Warriors and the purple and gold ended up blowing their opponents out of the water. It was a massive showing for the young talented Lakers squad, and if you are LeBron James, you have to be excited about the talent that is coming up through the ranks right now.

Of course, there is no telling whether or not Pippen Jr. will make the Lakers roster this season, however, he is at least on the right track. Summer League is where players can make a name for themselves, and Pippen Jr. is doing just that.