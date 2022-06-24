Last night, the NBA Draft went down which means numerous teams got some young talent to add to their rosters. The number one overall pick went to the Orlando Magic who ended up getting Paolo Banchero from Duke University. From there, Chet Holmgren went to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the second overall pick.

As many Lakers fans already know, they did not have very much in the way of draft picks, which meant they had to rely on undrafted free agents. Perhaps the biggest name as far as undrafted players were concerned was none other than Scottie Pippen Jr. who is the son of the Chicago Bulls legend.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract which means they can bring him up from the G-League as they please. This is a huge opportunity for Pippen Jr. who will be given an opportunity to prove himself during Summer League action and perhaps even the NBA preseason.

Following the news, Pippen Jr. took to his Twitter where he wrote "Dreams come true. Let's get to work."

Making the NBA is always a huge accomplishment and just because you go undrafted, doesn't mean you won't find success. Ben Wallace and Fred VanVleet are shining examples of that.