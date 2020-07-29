ESPN's The Last Dance became one of the few good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic. Sure, it's release was planned way before anyone predicted a global lockdown would occur but it at least kept people distracted in the midst of daily updates on COVID-19. Unfortunately, there were criticisms surrounding the documentary. Rumors surfaced shortly after the Pippen was not happy about the way he was portrayed.



Jonathan Daniel / Stringer/Getty Images

Many believed there was friction between Pippen and Jordan following the doc's release, specifically after Jordan called his teammate "selfish." Many believed Pippen was upset over Jordan's commentary but he insists that's not the case. “I wasn’t upset about it," he told AP.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Pippen said. “It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”

Later in the interview, Pippen, who's currently an analyst on ESPN's The Jump, had high hopes for the L.A. Lakers this year as the NBA Play-Offs, primarily because of LeBron James dominance.

"The fact that his experience, his ability to pull a team together, the ability to be dominant," he said. He’s the most dominant player in the game right now with Kevin Durant not being in the game."

