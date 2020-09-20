Scott Storch has worked with pretty much every legend in the game at this point. Though his problems with substance abuse led to his downfall, when he was on top of the game, he was pretty much cranking out #1 singles like it's nothing. This week, Chris Brown's "Run It" celebrated its 15-year anniversary. A massive milestone for Breezy and a testament to his legendary run. Produced by Storch, the song topped the charts and was pivotal in launching Brown's career.

In a recent interview with Scott Storch, the vet divulged on promising Chris Brown his #1 single. He also promised to make Chris Brown a superstar. Now, that's a promise often made in the music industry to budding acts but Storch evidently kept his word.

“At that moment in my life, I was literally -- and I still consider myself to be on fire, but I was on fire at that moment in my life," he told HipHopDX in a new interview. "And he came in, he was just about to turn 16. And I didn’t know how to do anything except make you a hit record. Like, that’s the only thing I could do. I was in there every day, every minute, every hour in the studio. And it was me, Sean Garrett, and we literally, immediately, made something so effortlessly. And I had told him right before we started making it, I was like, ‘I’m about to make you a number one song and you’ll to be a superstar.’"

They maintain a solid relationship until this day but Storch recounted watching "Run It" turn into a behemoth of a single.

“I was serious. I was serious. We made it. He cut it. He became a number one smash. You know what I mean? I was with Chris the other night, it’s amazing. We’re still really good friends,” Storch added.

