New reports by Bossip indicate that a school district has recently been set on fire after word came out that they were "lunch shaming." The news directly came from CNN, who reported on a Pennsylvania school district sending a slew of letters during the week to let parents know that they should strongly consider paying off their child's school lunch debt or else--they will throw them into foster care. The inflammatory letters were sent out after the school reportedly attempted to reach parents via "multiple letters send home" with the child, yet no payments were made. "Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch..If you are taken to Dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care."

Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In total, the district is currently aiming to collect about 22K from a thousand kids and after realizing that all previous methods were unsuccessful, they decided to take things to another level. Considerably, the letter got negative blowback including reactions from local child services leaders. "We exist to protect and preserve families. The only time a child is taken out is when they cannot be maintained safely in their home. Our agency has helped many children and families with paying rent and buying clothes. We know children do better when they’re with their families," explained a Children and Youth Services worker Joanne Van Saun.

We expect more details on this later.

[Via]