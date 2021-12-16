Saucy Santana Turns Up On "Keep It Playa" Ft. City Girls, Rubi Rose, Kali, & Beat King

He emerged as City Girls rapper Yung Miami's best friend, but Saucy Santana quickly turned his social media visibility into a full-fledged music career. Santana is known for his catchy, viral "Walk" single that took over social media, but he wants to show that he is more than a one-hit-wonder. He has continued to release projects, It's A Vibe and Outside EP have arrived in under a year, but just ahead of those massive New Music Friday releases, Saucy Santana returns with a new project, Keep It Playa.

The Florida native recently caught up with us and spoke about pursuing his Rap career amid homophobia in the genre, but because he's from the streets, he has been able to amass respect that similar artists have struggled with obtaining.

"I have a song with a straight rapper that's gonna come out on my next project," Santana told HNHH. "What people have to understand is, and I think with me really being a street b*tch and really was in the streets, really was in the field — these n*ggas have to warm up to you. Same way with the industry. A lot of people are still homophobic."

Keep It Playa hosts features from City Girls, Beat King, Kali, and Rubi Rose. Stream Keep It Playa to tap into that classic, Miami party sound. Also, make sure to check out our interview: Saucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That "Walk" Is A Diss.

Tracklist

1. Wake Em Up

2. Spicy (Woo)

3. Pressure

4. Get TF Out My Face

5. Shisha ft. City Girls

6. On My Body

7. Too Much

8. Wham

9. Spoiled ft. Beat King

10. Il nana ft. Kali

11. Rock With It ft. Rubi Rose

12. Gwalla

13. Here Kitty Kitty

14. Lit B*tch

15. Pesos

16. Keep It Playa