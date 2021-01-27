mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sauce Walka Takes It Back On "Without You"

Aron A.
January 27, 2021 14:52
Sauce Walka returns with his latest single, "Without You."


Sauce Walka's antics often overshadow just how good of a rapper he is. Over the past few weeks, he's found himself in a bit of trouble but as always, he comes through with new music to show for it. The rapper returned this week with the release of his latest single, "Without You." The rapper's Southern passion is met with soulful East Coast production as he divulges deep into his origin story with blunt imagery of poverty where he was raised. "On my birthdays, I ain't have no wishes/ How the fuck the kitchen dirty when we ain't have no dishes?" he raps on the verse. He released the single with a music video today that shows the rapper strolling through his neighborhood like the People's Champ.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I made the news
Same age, I was makin' grades in school
The only reason I got rich beause I hate to lose

