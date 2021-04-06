mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sauce Walka Drops Off New Project "Sauce Train"

Aron A.
April 06, 2021 13:57
161 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Sauce Train
Sauce Walka

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sauce Walka drops off a brand new project.


Sauce Walka might be quick to stir up controversy in the rap game, he at least releases music that can back up that type of trash talking. The rapper's prolific run over the years has been largely done independently without any major backing. Projects like Sauce Ghetto Gospel and its sequel, as well as numerous efforts from the Sauce Twinz, have been done at their own accord.

Sauce Walka emerged this week with the release of his latest body of work, Sauce Train. The rapper's flamboyant personality shines across the 15-song project as he talks his sh*t, reflects on the streets and celebrates his numerous wins.  Sauce Walka holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does tap artists like Voochie P, Sauce Gohan, and El Trainn for some assistance.

Check the project out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sauce Walka Drops Off New Project "Sauce Train"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject