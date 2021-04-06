Sauce Walka Drops Off New Project "Sauce Train"

Sauce Walka might be quick to stir up controversy in the rap game, he at least releases music that can back up that type of trash talking. The rapper's prolific run over the years has been largely done independently without any major backing. Projects like Sauce Ghetto Gospel and its sequel, as well as numerous efforts from the Sauce Twinz, have been done at their own accord.

Sauce Walka emerged this week with the release of his latest body of work, Sauce Train. The rapper's flamboyant personality shines across the 15-song project as he talks his sh*t, reflects on the streets and celebrates his numerous wins. Sauce Walka holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does tap artists like Voochie P, Sauce Gohan, and El Trainn for some assistance.

Check the project out below.