Sauce Walka & TSF 1 Punch Lock In On "In Da Water"

Sauce Walka is already on one hell of a run this year but there's no intention to slow down. The Houston rapper has not only been dropping loose singles but full bodies of work. Last month, he came through back-to-back with it. Sauce Train with El Train, Sauce R&B, Birdz Hunt Snakes, and God Of Texas arrived within the span of four days. Still, Sauce Walka has more music in the cut ready to drop off at any time.

This week, Sauce shared a brand new single highlighting a new artist under his wing, TSF 1 Punch. The two rappers deliver a braggadocious and boisterous record detailing their extravagant lifestyle.

Check out the latest offering from Sauce Walka and TSF 1 Punch below. What's your favorite Sauce Walka drop this year?

Quotable Lyrics

Dissect it

All of my hustles are perfected

You floss in a foreign? That's her Lexus

You flossin' a chain? That's her necklace

Then you wonder why you not respected