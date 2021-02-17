mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sango Pays Homage To J Dilla With "Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix)"

Aron A.
February 17, 2021 13:33
Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix)
Sango

RIP J Dilla! Sango delivers a remix to "Won't Do."


There's been an influx of dedications to the late J Dilla in recent times in wake of what would've been his 45th birthday on Feb 7th and the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, Welcome 2 Detroit

Earlier today, Sango slid through with his own tribute to Dilla with a remix of "Won't Do." Dubbed "Sango's Michigan Remix," the multi-instrumentalist takes on the classic Dilla record and breathes some new life into it with the bpm sped up and electronic influences sprinkled throughout. 

"I got the green light from T3 to drop this remix. I waited one year, but we here! I used the original stems to remix this, which is very wild to me. I wanna say thanks to (you know who you are). It's an honor to be able to pay homage to the king. J Dilla," Sango wrote on Soundcloud about the remix.

Check out "Won't Do (Sango's Michigan Remix) below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

Sango J Dilla
