A reporter for Variety was able to catch up with Samuel L. Jackson today on the red carpet. Jackson responded to comments made by Martin Scorsese earlier this week criticizing Marvel films. “I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. We happen to, but everybody doesn’t. There are a lot of Italian-Americans who don’t think he should be making films about them like that,” he said. “Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Scorsese’s comments were made in an interview he gave Empire magazine where he compared the films to theme parks. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not the cinema,” he said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

While Scorsese’s comment was harsh, it seems Jackson is unbothered by the legendary director's statements. Jackson’s most recent prominent role in a Marvel film was as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.