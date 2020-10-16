Gayle Benson has risen to prominence in the sports world over the past few years as her standing as the owner of both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Unfortunately, the 73-year-old Benson was the victim of an alleged carjacking on Saturday, October 10th, in New Orleans. According to TMZ, Benson was sitting in her car, when all of a sudden, a man in a white Nissan Titan parked next to her and approached the vehicle.

This is when things got particularly scary as Benson says the man tried to enter the vehicle. Eventually, he got the door open and tried to make his way in although Benson began screaming at him which prompted the alleged carjacker to flea the seen in his car. Based on the report, it would appear that Benson was shaken up by the attempted crime, which is certainly understandable.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

"While she was very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine," her representative stated. "She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally."

The police are currently in the midst of an investigation into the matter and are looking for the perpetrator. Neither an arrest nor an identification has been made.

[Via]