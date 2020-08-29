mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Saigon Delivers His New Project "777: The Resurrection"

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 13:30
777: The Resurrection
Saigon

Saigon unleashes his new project ft. Krizz Kaliko, Kool G Rap, and more.


Saigon is back with his latest project. The rapper dropped off his latest body of work, 777: The Resurrection which he's been hyping up for the past few weeks. The project is seven tracks in total with appearances from Kool G Rap,  who appears on the song, "Pain In My Life Pt. 2," Milan Amor, Krizz Kaliko, Marsha Ambrosius, and Clemm Rishad. The project reflects the current climate of the world right now, especially in the wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"Were living in historic times and I hope I created something that makes one reflect so when were able to look back, the music fits the way society ills made U feel... Pain In My Life 2 in particular is a very very special song to me because George Floyd is like a distant cousin to me because his first cousins @msfloyd1196 @cboy_wonder are my cousins and that's why U hear their names on the song. And this whole Jacob Blake thing, crazy times," he wrote on Twitter. Peep the project below. 

