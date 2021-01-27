SAFE Isn't Worrying About "Rumors" On His Latest Single

SAFE set the internet ablaze with the moody single, "Feel," a record that certainly captured the aura of Toronto during a time when Drake and The Weeknd were in the midst of being most dominant forces in the music industry. SAFE has continued to keep his foot on the pedal with each release but in the past few months, he's offered short records to hold fans over. Earlier this month, he released "TTG," and continued to drop a few loosies on the way.

Today, he slid through with his latest single, "Rumors." The rapper's silky R&B vocals reflects on the reality of the Toronto streets as well as the recent success and riches.

Check out the latest single from Toronto's SAFE below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't feed to the rumors they makin'

Can't sleep, too much money in the safe

OT, make some lifestyle changes

All I needed was a break