Safaree & Ricky Blaze's "Buss Ah Blank" Channels NY's Ragga Heyday

Ask and you shall receive. Safaree Samuels is the type to watch his victims writhe in pain, from central command. Since you loved every minute of his last single "Surgery," the one time concubine returned with a 2nd aerial strike in as many weeks. This time around, Safaree has made noticeable strides in his overall quality, thanks in part to Ricky Blaze, who upon receiving his due payment, left no stone untouched on the production board.

It's safe to say: "Buss Ah Blank" pushes Safaree into a niche category that suits his never-too-serious character. Come to think of it, he may have been better served as an adulterer of the dancehall style- rather than forcing us to withstand a series of underwhelming ciphers, as he'd gone about doing in the past year and a half.

Surely, dancehall artists like Tommy Lee Sparta, Konshens and I Octane have all give the phrase "Buss A Blank" a whole lot more punch, but who's to say Safaree's presence on the edge of tomorrow, isn't in itself, a welcome aboard sign for BETTER artists. Drink and record responsibly; this has been a message from Club Nouveau to yours truly.

Quotable Lyrics:

Give me the dutty wine with your hand in all my pocket.

- Safaree Samuels