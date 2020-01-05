Sada Baby & G Herbo Connect On New Banger "Baklava"

Over the past few years, Sada Baby has proven to be one of the most promising artists to emerge from Detroit in recent times. As a new wave of artists come out the D, Sada Baby has been one of the artists who've shown signs of a star. As 2020 kicks off, it's clearly going to be the year when Sada Baby captures the hearts and minds of America.

The rapper just released his latest project, Brolik on Friday which includes a few pretty big names on the tracklist. Sada Baby connects with G Herbo on the banger, "Baklava." Hypnotic flutes emerge as Sada Baby's charisma pops out immediately, rapping about f*cking foreign women in Tipi's and snatching your girl at one of his shows. Herbo swings in towards the end, delivering a fire verse but at the end of the day, it's still Sada Baby's show.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch I got an attitude

Used to be broke with no hoes

Still showin' gratitude

Now I rock a show

And make your hoe come home be mad at you

Like, how she end up with a goof?!